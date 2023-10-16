Contests
Zac Taylor: Bye week comes at ‘right time’

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates a two-point conversion with quarterback Joe...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates a two-point conversion with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second half during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is scheduled to meet with the media at 3 p.m. Monday.

Watch the video below to hear Taylor’s thoughts on Sunday’s 17-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bengals (3-3) head into their bye week at just the right time, Taylor said Monday when talking about a groin injury to Orlando Brown Jr.

The Bengals head coach stated the bye week gives the team to catch their breath and work on getting better.

Taylor said the Bengals must concentrate on themselves. As long as the team does that, Taylor said anything is still possible for the team.

