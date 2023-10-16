Zac Taylor: Bye week comes at ‘right time’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is scheduled to meet with the media at 3 p.m. Monday.

Watch the video below to hear Taylor’s thoughts on Sunday’s 17-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bengals (3-3) head into their bye week at just the right time, Taylor said Monday when talking about a groin injury to Orlando Brown Jr.

Zac Taylor on Orlando Brown’s groin injury: Bye week comes at the right time. We’ll check up on it when we get back next week. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 16, 2023

The Bengals head coach stated the bye week gives the team to catch their breath and work on getting better.

Taylor said the Bengals must concentrate on themselves. As long as the team does that, Taylor said anything is still possible for the team.

