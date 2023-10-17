Contests
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say

Fairfield police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred on Friday, Oct. 13.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway in Butler County after a murder-suicide occurred on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 9:56 a.m. to Merlin Drive for a report of two people injured during an altercation.

Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared apartment, police said.

On Tuesday, police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Maldonado was killed by Perez before he took his own life.

The coroner’s sheet says both individuals sustained neck wounds.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the incident to occur.

