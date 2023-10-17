Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Car seen on video going airborne into canal

The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
The Cape Coral, Florida, crash was caught on video.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - A homeowner’s surveillance video caught a car, apparently traveling fast, going airborne and landing in a canal.

Neighbors told WBBH the car, described as a Dodge Challenger, came close to hitting a child in a yard Sunday morning, and the video shows the child reacting to the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, WINK reported.

Police said the driver had been racing a Mercedes but hit the brakes too late, hit a palm tree and crashed into the canal.

A homeowner, the grandparent of the child who was put in harm’s way by the crash, came to the aid of the driver, who had to be cut out of the car, according to WINK.

It is not known if the driver has been charged.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Lundgren, 20, of Palms, Michigan, and 22-year-old Sarah Barnes, of Opelika, Alabama,...
2 women killed in NKY weekend crash
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oliver Township.
Troopers: West Union man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.
Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football
Two people were displaced by a small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights, fire...
1 arrested in Kennedy Heights fire, spokeswoman says

Latest News

Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says
FILE - The Wisconsin Capitol is seen Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones