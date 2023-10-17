Cloudy and cool again today
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another chilly day with the slight chance you will see a sprinkle anytime during the day. On the good side, high temperatures should make the low 60s in most locations.
Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s. But the dry weather is short lived.
Rain chances return Thursday morning and linger Friday through the weekend. I think there will be dry time each day but wet weather will be the main theme.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.