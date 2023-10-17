Contests
Cloudy and cool again today

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another chilly day with the slight chance you will see a sprinkle anytime during the day. On the good side, high temperatures should make the low 60s in most locations.

Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s. But the dry weather is short lived.

Rain chances return Thursday morning and linger Friday through the weekend. I think there will be dry time each day but wet weather will be the main theme.

