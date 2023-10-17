Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cool and Cloudy

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be another chilly day with the slight chance you will see a sprinkle anytime during the day but on the good side high temperatures should make the low 60s in most locations.

Cloudy conditions linger into Tuesday but clearing will accelerate Tuesday afternoon with the sky becoming clear during the evening.

The latter half of next week will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising to the low and middle 60s with lows in the low 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cool and Cloudy

Most Read

Breanna Lundgren, 20, of Palms, Michigan, and 22-year-old Sarah Barnes, of Opelika, Alabama,...
2 women killed in NKY weekend crash
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oliver Township.
Troopers: West Union man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.
Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football
Two people were displaced by a small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights, fire...
1 arrested in Kennedy Heights fire, spokeswoman says

Latest News

Cool and Cloudy
Steve Horstmeyer
Light (Sunshine) at the End of the Tunnel
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
PM Forecast
PM Forecast