Cool and Cloudy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be another chilly day with the slight chance you will see a sprinkle anytime during the day but on the good side high temperatures should make the low 60s in most locations.

Cloudy conditions linger into Tuesday but clearing will accelerate Tuesday afternoon with the sky becoming clear during the evening.

The latter half of next week will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising to the low and middle 60s with lows in the low 40s.

