Delhi Twp SWAT standoff suspect booked into jail weeks after arrest

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect arrested in a Delhi Township SWAT standoff last month is waking up in the Hamilton County jail Tuesday morning and set to appear in court at 9 a.m.

Timothy Thomas, 76, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a mental health evaluation after the SWAT team took him into custody on Sept. 29 at his home in the 400 block of Morrvue Drive.

He was moved to the jail Monday afternoon and booked in on charges of inducing panic, aggravated menacing and domestic violence, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A dispute with his wife inside their home led up to the SWAT standoff, Lt. Joe Macaluso told FOX19 NOW last month.

Thomas argued with his wife and fired a shot in her general direction about 3:30 p.m.

Thomas did not point the gun at her. Still, fearing for her safety, she ran from the home and yelled for a neighbor to call 911, he said.

When police arrived, Thomas came out with the gun, waved it at officers and then barricaded inside the home, according to Lt. Macaluso.

Police called up the SWAT team because they feared Thomas would shoot at them. They also realized by then Thomas had a history of violence against his family and violent threats to police.

The standoff ended at 7 p.m. when the SWAT team threw a flash-bang device into the home.

A flash/bang diversionary device produces a loud bang with a brilliant light to cause confusion and distraction.

Thomas was taken into custody without further incident.

In August, 2015, Thomas threatened to shoot a Delhi Township police officer as the officer arrested him for hitting his adult daughter in the face in the same home, court records show.

He was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, domestic violence and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

A temporary protection order also was issued and ordered him to stay away from his daughter.

All charges were dismissed in October 2015 except the menacing one, court records show.

He was sentenced to 30 days in prison with credit for three days served and 27 days suspended. He also was ordered to serve six months probation, pay a $100 fine and submit urine tests.

Two weeks later, Thomas asked the judge to release him from probation and the urine test requirement.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Bernie Bouchard said no.

