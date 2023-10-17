Contests
Evanston community prepares to ‘say goodbye’ to well-loved café

An Evanston restaurant, King's Way Cafe, will close on Oct. 29, 2023.
An Evanston restaurant, King's Way Cafe, will close on Oct. 29, 2023.(mgn)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After serving the Cincinnati community for three years, a local breakfast and lunch spot is closing for good at the end of October.

On Tuesday, King’s Way Café made the saddening announcement that they will permanently close on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Evanston business was not only a restaurant, it also served as a pillar of community and family for customers, many of whom shared their sadness to the cafe’s Facebook page.

“Thank you for being such a light to the community and serving great food. You will definitely be missed,” one customer wrote.

“We were there when you opened. Wow... I am going to miss the personal touch, conversations, and delicious food,” another person said.

Dozens of comments and shares flood King’s Way Café’s social media with kind words and encouraging messages.

“Come on in within these next 2 weeks to officially say goodbye. We never know what God has in store for us, so until next time. We love you, we thank you,” the staff wrote.

King’s Way Café is located on Montgomery Road by Xavier University.

The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays and is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

