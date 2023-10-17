Florence Y’alls’ winter lightfest returns for second year

Video from 2022′s inaugural Deck the Y’alls event.

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A winter wonderland is returning to the home of the Florence Y’alls.

Starting Nov. 24, Thomas More Stadium will be covered with more than two million Christmas lights choreographed to music and a 50-foot animated tree.

“Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the show as they go onto the field to walk through holiday light-themed areas and photo ops as well as an ice skating rink with open skate times available during the day,” the Y’alls said about this year’s event.

Kids will also have the chance to meet Santa Claus.

The winter event goes through Jan. 1, 2024.

Tickets vary in price and are on sale now.

