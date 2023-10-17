Contests
Greater Cincinnati residents can get a free ride to the polls

(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Not everyone has the luxury of owning a car or having reliable transportation. To make things a little easier on voters this year, a local group is coordinating free rides for those who still need to vote.

This election season, the Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative is partnering with Rideshare2Vote Aware, a national non-profit that helps get those without transportation to the polls.

Voters who need a ride can request free round-trip transportation between now and Nov. 7 to vote or drop off their absentee ballot.

How it works

Residents can either request a ride through the link here and fill out all of the necessary information, or request a ride through Cincy Votes.

Voters can also call 513-204-9743 or text RIDECINCY to 513-281-9955 to get a free ride as well.

Residents in Hamilton, Warren, Butler, Clermont and other neighboring counties are eligible to request a ride.

Visit the Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative’s website for more information.

