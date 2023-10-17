The ‘Independence Tour’: RFK Jr.’s 2024 Presidential campaign comes to West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kicked off his campaign at the Marriott Hotel in West Chester Township on Tuesday where he discussed several of his platforms, such as immigration, conglomerate corporations, affordable housing, and the environment.

The former Democratic candidate is now running on an Independent ticket after dropping his primary bid with the party on Oct. 9.

“Locked in their habitual debates, the two parties are often blind to commonsense solutions. This formula has left them barely able to govern,” he said during his announcement.

Kennedy, who is an environmental lawyer known for his activism against vaccines, has had quite the political spotlight on him since announcing his 2024 presidential candidacy, especially after his family made a statement denouncing his running.

The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third-party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country. Bobby might share the same as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.

However, the now-Independent politician, who shares opinions on both ends of the political spectrum, stands firm in his decision to abandon the Democratic Party.

The system runs on inertia, year after year, decade after decade. It’s like a runaway bus full of teenagers fighting about who should take the wheel, not realizing that the driver merely follows the GPS set by the crooked insiders and corporate lobbyists. I’m not just going to take the wheel. I’m going to reboot the GPS. And do you know who is going to set the destination? You are.

Kennedy, who is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, will make several stops across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee before heading to Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Minneapolis and Arizona.

The presidential candidate will also stop in Columbus this afternoon.

