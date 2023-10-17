Contests
The ‘Independence Tour’: RFK Jr.’s 2024 Presidential campaign comes to West Chester

2024 Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stopped in West Chester Township for part of...
2024 Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stopped in West Chester Township for part of his "Independence Tour" on Tuesday.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Brenda Ordonez
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. kicked off his campaign at the Marriott Hotel in West Chester Township on Tuesday where he discussed several of his platforms, such as immigration, conglomerate corporations, affordable housing, and the environment.

The former Democratic candidate is now running on an Independent ticket after dropping his primary bid with the party on Oct. 9.

“Locked in their habitual debates, the two parties are often blind to commonsense solutions. This formula has left them barely able to govern,” he said during his announcement.

Kennedy, who is an environmental lawyer known for his activism against vaccines, has had quite the political spotlight on him since announcing his 2024 presidential candidacy, especially after his family made a statement denouncing his running.

However, the now-Independent politician, who shares opinions on both ends of the political spectrum, stands firm in his decision to abandon the Democratic Party.

Kennedy, who is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, will make several stops across Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee before heading to Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Minneapolis and Arizona.

The presidential candidate will also stop in Columbus this afternoon.

