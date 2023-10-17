Contests
Juvenile victim hospitalized after Lockland shooting

Lockland police said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to Longworth Alley, near the Dunn...
Lockland police said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to Longworth Alley, near the Dunn Street intersection, for reports that someone had been shot.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A juvenile is in the hospital and police are searching for suspects following a shooting on Tuesday.

Lockland police said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to Longworth Alley, near the Dunn Street intersection, for reports that someone had been shot.

A male juvenile was found inside a home, according to police.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, police explained.

Police said the unknown suspects were reported to have left the area going east in an unknown vehicle.

Call police at 513-346-5760 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

