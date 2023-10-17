Kenwood Towne Centre extends Black Friday hours this year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s biggest mall will have slightly different hours this holiday season.

Kenwood Towne Centre will still be closed on Thanksgiving this year but will be open longer on Black Friday.

According to the mall’s website, Kenwood will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In past years, the mall would open its doors to shoppers at 9 a.m.

Kenwood Towne Centre is home to over 150 stores with designer brands like Coach, Gucci, Michael Kors, and Tiffany & Co.

