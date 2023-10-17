Contests
Kenwood Towne Centre extends Black Friday hours this year

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s biggest mall will have slightly different hours this holiday season.

Kenwood Towne Centre will still be closed on Thanksgiving this year but will be open longer on Black Friday.

According to the mall’s website, Kenwood will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In past years, the mall would open its doors to shoppers at 9 a.m.

Kenwood Towne Centre is home to over 150 stores with designer brands like Coach, Gucci, Michael Kors, and Tiffany & Co.

For more information on hours and stores, visit the mall’s website here.

