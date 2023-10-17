Contests
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say

Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other was picking orders inside the warehouse and distribution center, the U.S. Department of Labor said.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky warehouse and distribution center was penalized after they were found employing kids as young as 11 years old in its distribution center.

Win.IT America Inc.’s Hebron location had two kids, ages 11 and 13, working for them for months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators found in August 2023 that the company was violating federal child labor laws, federal officials explained.

The violations included having one child work a forklift while the other was picking orders inside the Hebron warehouse and distribution center, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky ordered Win.IT America Inc. to pay $30,276 in civil money penalties, according to federal officials.

The company must also hire a third-party consultant to provide semi-annual compliance training for all management personnel for three years, the court ruled.

Win.IT America Inc. is the U.S. branch of WinIT Information Technology Co., a Shanghai, China-based integrated supply chain solutions provider with more than 700 employees in the U.S., Australia, Germany, and Great Britain.

