Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game

At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.” (Source: @oat_chai_ / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Celebrities attending NFL games are also joining in on the Taylor Swift/football crossover craze – including *NYSNC member Lance Bass.

At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.”

He shared video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing, “In case anyone was confused.”

Swift fans have flocked to Kansas City Chiefs games and tuned in to the games’ broadcasts in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star. She has attended three Chiefs games this season amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Lundgren, 20, of Palms, Michigan, and 22-year-old Sarah Barnes, of Opelika, Alabama,...
2 women killed in NKY weekend crash
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oliver Township.
Troopers: West Union man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.
Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football
Two people were displaced by a small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights, fire...
1 arrested in Kennedy Heights fire, spokeswoman says

Latest News

Fairfield police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred on Friday, Oct. 13.
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more voting likely
Patrons wait for the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New...
18-year-old killed by train after fainting, falling onto tracks
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder purposely caused the blunt-force trauma death of 8-year-old...
Judge issues warning to both sides as trial continues for Springfield Township couple