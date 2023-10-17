Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man pleads guilty after 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself, court docs say

Police Chief David Birk says the boy’s injuries are non-life threatening: “I am just glad the child is safe and he is going to be OK.”
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday after his 4-year-old brother shot himself with a gun, court docs say.

Yvonte Glover pleaded guilty to one count of attempted improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle after his younger brother shot himself in April with a 9mm the boy found in Glover’s SUV.

He was initially with endangering children.

The boy shot himself in his lower right abdomen, according to Middletown police.

Glover took the 4-year-old to Kettering Medical Center and called 911 to report it. Police responded to the park but by then the victim and his family were at the hospital, the police report says.

At the time of the shooting, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the boy had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Glover is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28. He is facing a 12-month sentence and a $2,500 fine. He’s eligible for community control.

Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Lundgren, 20, of Palms, Michigan, and 22-year-old Sarah Barnes, of Opelika, Alabama,...
2 women killed in NKY weekend crash
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oliver Township.
Troopers: West Union man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.
Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say

Latest News

Bengals select 'Tony Da Tiger' as their 2023 Fan of the Year
‘Tony Da Tiger’ named Bengals fan of the year
New program helps introduce arts to children
New program helps introduce arts to children
2024 Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stopped in West Chester Township for part of...
The ‘Independence Tour’: RFK Jr.’s 2024 Presidential campaign comes to West Chester
The program saw its first graduate class last year, and according to parents, the program has...
Students, parents show support to keep firefighter training program at Western Hills High School