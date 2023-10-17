Man pleads guilty after 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself, court docs say

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County man pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday after his 4-year-old brother shot himself with a gun, court docs say.

Yvonte Glover pleaded guilty to one count of attempted improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle after his younger brother shot himself in April with a 9mm the boy found in Glover’s SUV.

He was initially with endangering children.

The boy shot himself in his lower right abdomen, according to Middletown police.

Glover took the 4-year-old to Kettering Medical Center and called 911 to report it. Police responded to the park but by then the victim and his family were at the hospital, the police report says.

At the time of the shooting, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the boy had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Glover is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28. He is facing a 12-month sentence and a $2,500 fine. He’s eligible for community control.

