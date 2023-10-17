Contests
Mom sentenced to 6 years for fire that killed her young children

Ashley Rhiles to be sentenced: Fire killed 2 of her 4 kids
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Tayler Davis and Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A West Chester mother was sentenced Tuesday morning after she recently pleaded guilty to the deaths of two of her four children who died in an apartment fire in September 2022.

Ashley Rhiles, 30, was sentenced to six years in prison by Butler County Common Please Court Judge Noah Powers after she was convicted last month on two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

She originally faced two additional child-endangering counts, but those were as part of her plea deal.

In addition to the sentencing, Judge Powers also revealed that the fire started due to an electrical issue, noting that the home conditions were horrible.

On Sept. 17, 2022, Rhiles left her four young children - an 8-month-old and a two, four and six-year-old - home alone at Meadow Ridge Apartments when a fire broke out in one of the bedrooms.

According to prosecutors, Rhiles was out shopping 2.5 miles away at the Quick Mart.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the apartment complex and West Chester firefighters worked hard to rescue all four children as quickly as possible.

The youngsters were in a different room from where the fire started, authorities said.

They suffered severe smoke inhalation and the two who survived had serious medical consequences, court records state.

All four were critically hurt and rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, but two of the kids did not survive.

A 2-year-old girl, Alaiya Encarnacion, and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days later, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

They suffered “serious physical harm including but not limited to cardiac arrest, brain death and, ultimately, death,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

The 8-month-old boy suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” the court record states. The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

Prior to her sentencing this morning, Rhiles was able to see her two living children this morning because she was on pre-trial release.

Judge Powers credited her six months from the time she has already spent in prison.

Ashley Rhiles, 30, of West Chester, listens in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday as Judge...
Ashley Rhiles, 30, of West Chester, listens in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday as Judge Noah Powers reads her charges. She is expected to plead guilty to charges connected to a fire that killed two of her four young children and critically hurt the other two.(FOX19 NOW)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Ashley Rhiles to be sentenced: Fire killed 2 of her 4 kids
