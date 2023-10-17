New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are learning more about the traffic stop that led to the recovery of Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey’s stolen gun and the driver, who has since been indicted.

The sheriff’s department-issued 9mm Smith &Wesson pistol was located during a Cincinnati traffic stop on Oct 7, more than two years after it was stolen along with her county-issued vehicle, the sheriff’s office announced last week.

The sheriff’s black Dodge Charger was found a short time after someone took it from her Columbia Tusculum driveway early June 19, 2021, but her gun and a personal laptop in it remained missing.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office and Cincinnati police both confirmed to FOX19 NOW the sheriff’s gun and a second gun that has not been mentioned publicly until now that does not belong to her was found during the traffic stop. We noticed the second gun mentioned in court records and asked.

Police pulled over a white, 2020 Jeep Cherokee SUV on Spring Grove Avenue because it did not have a license plate, according to the ticket they issued to the driver.

The driver, identified in his arrest report as Cor’danyen Mitchell, 22, of Lockland, had a 40-caliber Glock pistol, according to his criminal complaint.

He was charged with having weapons under disability and then a Hamilton County grand jury indicted him on that charge Friday. Mitchell has only been charged in connection the Glock, not with the sheriff’s stolen gun.

“I have confirmed that the Glock was on Mr. Mitchell and the Sheriff’s Smith & Wesson was under the passenger seat,” Woods said.

The sheriff’s spokeswoman said she did not know if the Glock was connected to any crimes.

“I believe that will be part of CPD’s investigation,” she said. “Sheriff McGuffey will not be conducting interviews about this matter as the investigation remains active.

She also tells us: “Sheriff McGuffey has not had any other guns stolen. The Glock does not belong to her. I do not know the specifics of the Glock. As I mentioned, that will be part of CPD’s investigation, so any additional information regarding that weapon should be requested from them.”

A police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, told us Tuesday: “The traffic stop resulted in two firearms being located in the vehicle, one person was arrested from this traffic stop, the investigation is ongoing. That’s all I have, one of the firearms located in the vehicle was the sheriff’s.”

The 16-year-old boy was charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the sheriff’s stolen gun, county records show.

The sheriff’s stolen gun was used in a robbery where someone punched a man in the head and shot him in the leg, according to the sheriff’s news release last week.

“He refused to cooperate and would not press charges,” it states.

Further details about the incident, including the time and location, have not been released.

The weapon is undergoing testing, but the sheriff’s office says spent shell casings were recovered at three other locations.

“There is no information to date in those three instances as to who fired the weapon or under what circumstances,” the sheriff’s news release stated.

While the sheriff’s stolen gun has been recovered, her laptop has not, Woods confirms.

It remains unclear how the sheriff’s gun came to be under the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Mitchell, a convicted drug trafficker, according to court records.

He is prohibited from having weapons due to a 2020 conviction in Hamilton County for “trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.”

He also was convicted of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Two other charges in that case were dismissed against him: possession of a fentanyl-related compound and carrying concealed weapons, court documents show.

He was ordered to serve 24 months and 12 months in prison in concurrent sentences (at the same time) and was ordered to forfeit firearms.

Cincinnati police arrested him in 2019 when they responded to a drug complaint of a man in a blue Hyundai Sonata selling drugs on Cleinview Avenue in Walnut Hills, according to his Bill of Particulars, which states:

Mitchell walked away from police despite orders to stop. They found him nearby with a large amount of cash and keys to the Hyundai.

Police then found drugs in plain view in the vehicle and a digital scale. They searched it and found a bag with a fentanyl-related compound in the driver’s door, a loaded Glock concealed under the driver’s seat, a bag of marijuana and his personal paperwork.

“The firearm was accessible to Cordanyen Mitchell without exiting the vehicle,” the court document says in closing.

