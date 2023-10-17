New program helps introduce arts to children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 2,500 students from Cincinnati Public Schools got to see a play at the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The experience was all made possible by a new program called More Arts More Kids.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

