Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati agree on long-term extension

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan looks on in the first half of the MLS match at TQL Stadium in...
FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan looks on in the first half of the MLS match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 3, 2023.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati and head coach Pat Noonan have agreed on a long-term contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

Noonan’s 63.4% win rate in regular season play is the second-best in a manager’s first two full seasons as a head coach in Major League Soccer history.

“We’re delighted to be able to keep Pat and his family here with us at FC Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. “His talent, leadership, and steady nature have led to incredible results on the field and ultimately, our first trophy in MLS. In a very short time, Pat has become one of the best coaches in our league, and I look forward to many more successful years together.”

Since taking over before the 2022 season, Noonan has led FC Cincinnati to club-record totals in wins and points and coached the club to their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth last year.

This season, Noonan guided the club to its first trophy, the 2023 Supporters’ Shield, since joining MLS.

With one game left in the regular season, Noonan’s FC Cincinnati has accumulated the sixth-most single-season points in the league’s post-shootout history (since 2000).

“I’d like to thank Chris, Jeff, Carl and the club’s ownership group for their continued faith in me,” said Noonan. “This city has welcomed me and my family with open arms, and I’m proud to serve as head coach of this club. I look forward to our continued success together.”

FC Cincinnati’s final regular season match comes on Oct. 21 against Atlanta United FC for Fan Appreciation at TQL Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will stream, for free with no subscription required, on Apple TV.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna Lundgren, 20, of Palms, Michigan, and 22-year-old Sarah Barnes, of Opelika, Alabama,...
2 women killed in NKY weekend crash
Braden Jones, 22, was indicted for wanton endangerment and other charges earlier this month.
911 call shows moments after man allegedly pulls gun on family during road rage
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Oliver Township.
Troopers: West Union man dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.
Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football
Two people were displaced by a small early morning residential fire in Kennedy Heights, fire...
1 arrested in Kennedy Heights fire, spokeswoman says

Latest News

The Bengals head into the bye week at 3-3.
Zac Taylor Monday press conference
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates a two-point conversion with quarterback Joe...
Zac Taylor: Bye week comes at ‘right time’
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer at Paycor Stadium.
Stripe the Jungle: Bengals want fans to dress accordingly for Sunday Night Football
Gavin Hoagie, 11, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
Bengals fans support 11-year-old with rare brain cancer