Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati agree on long-term extension

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati and head coach Pat Noonan have agreed on a long-term contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

Noonan’s 63.4% win rate in regular season play is the second-best in a manager’s first two full seasons as a head coach in Major League Soccer history.

“We’re delighted to be able to keep Pat and his family here with us at FC Cincinnati,” FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. “His talent, leadership, and steady nature have led to incredible results on the field and ultimately, our first trophy in MLS. In a very short time, Pat has become one of the best coaches in our league, and I look forward to many more successful years together.”

Since taking over before the 2022 season, Noonan has led FC Cincinnati to club-record totals in wins and points and coached the club to their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth last year.

This season, Noonan guided the club to its first trophy, the 2023 Supporters’ Shield, since joining MLS.

With one game left in the regular season, Noonan’s FC Cincinnati has accumulated the sixth-most single-season points in the league’s post-shootout history (since 2000).

“I’d like to thank Chris, Jeff, Carl and the club’s ownership group for their continued faith in me,” said Noonan. “This city has welcomed me and my family with open arms, and I’m proud to serve as head coach of this club. I look forward to our continued success together.”

FC Cincinnati’s final regular season match comes on Oct. 21 against Atlanta United FC for Fan Appreciation at TQL Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will stream, for free with no subscription required, on Apple TV.

