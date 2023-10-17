A Salute to Heroes: Final Honor Flight of 2023 takes veterans to see memorials in Washington D.C.

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Tri-State veterans and their guardians are traveling to Washington D. C. Tuesday for the final Honor Flight of 2023.

Honor Flight offers veterans the opportunity to see their memorials in our nation’s capital and participate in ceremonies that pay tribute to their service to their country.

It’s all free of charge - and this time, FOX19 NOW Anchor Tricia Macke is taking the journey with them!

Be sure to watch FOX19 NOW throughout the day for her live updates on air and online.

Veterans gathering at @CVGairport this morning before the Tri-State Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. where they will see their memorials. Our @FOX19Tricia will be accompanying them to D.C. as it departs at 7:30 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PD0uNEq488 — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) October 17, 2023

Tuesday’s group of 88 seniors are scheduled to depart the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on an American Airlines chartered flight around 8 a.m.

First, though, they will be treated to a send-off ceremony with bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and special remarks.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and U.S. Air Force Memorial.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.

They will return to CVG at 8:35 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the welcome home celebration around 9 p.m. on the third floor of the rental car facility.

This is the fourth Honor Flight this year.

Vietnam War veterans aged 65 and older who served either stateside or overseas are eligible.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, visit honorflighttristate.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.