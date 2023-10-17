Students, parents show support to keep firefighter training program at Western Hills High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Western Hills High School students and parents rallied Tuesday to show support for keeping a training program.

The students and parents outside the high school say they heard the firefighter training program could be getting moved.

Those rallying Tuesday said Cincinnati Public Schools could be moving the program from West Hills to Woodward High School.

About five years ago, CPS introduced the fire program to Western Hills High School.

The fire program allows students to learn the ins and outs of being a firefighter.

The program saw its first graduate class last year, and according to parents, the program has helped several students get their first job.

In September at a school board meeting, parents became concerned that Western Hills may lose the program after Assistant City Manager Virginia Tallent and Dr. Derek Little, the Chief of Staff of CPS, addressed the possibility of creating a public safety academy.

With Cincinnati experiencing staffing shortages with first responders, Dr. Little said the public safety center would teach students about becoming a police officer, a 911 call operator, and a firefighter.

Currently, the courses are located at Western Hills, but city leaders think the high school is not large enough to provide the needed tools and equipment for the potential academy.

City leaders introduced the possibility of moving the new academy to Woodward High School due to its size, but parents at Western Hills say the program is fine where it is.

