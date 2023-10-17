‘Tony Da Tiger’ named Bengals fan of the year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 500,000 fans come through the gates at PayCor Stadium to watch the Cincinnati Bengals every season, but only one is named fan of the year.

Tony Brooks, known throughout the Bengals fan community as Tony Da Tiger, was named fan of the year for 2023 during Cincinnati’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“I was at the Seattle game, looked up and I was on the jumbo screen,” Brooks said. “I got a tap on the back of my shoulder and I turn around and it’s Who Dey the mascot and he’s holding this beautiful jersey and they announce me as the 2023 Bengals Fan of the Year. It was phenomenal.”

Brooks was greeted by friend and fellow fan Bengal Jim Foster, who won the award in 2021. The two have worked together to raise money for charity and have donated Bengals tickets to kids who don’t have the means to see a game.

“What can he expect as fan of the year?” Foster said. “A lot of media, a lot of cameras in his face for the next 12 months.”

Foster said Brooks was more than deserving of the award.

“This guy would do anything for you,” Foster said. “The Bengals picked a good one here.”

Brooks was given a jersey at the game as part of the fan award. He was also given an all-expenses paid trip to the Super Bowl this year for two and an invitation to the NFL honors dinner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.