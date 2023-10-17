Contests
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say

Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of theft. On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County woman is in jail after she admitted to stealing credit cards and checks, police say.

Crystal Mara, 42, is charged with three counts of theft, one count of forgery without authority and one count of receiving stolen property.

According to her arrest report, Mara was found with handwritten notes with the victim’s birthday, social security number and other financial accounts.

The report said she admitted to stealing from the victim twice - taking their social security card, credit card and forging two checks on Aug. 27, and stealing a credit card again on Sept. 11. She is also accused of trespassing on the victim’s property by entering their home through a window.

Mara is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

