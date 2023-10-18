20-year-old dies in Cleves crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old Cleves man is dead after a crash that left the highway shut down for several hours in Whitewater Township Wednesday morning.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road at 7:40 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Jeep and Mack dump truck with a trailer attached.

According to the sheriff’s media spokeswoman Kyla Woods, the Mack truck was traveling north and the Jeep was driving south on Hamilton Cleves when the vehicle went left of center.

Woods says the two vehicles impacted and the truck went off the right side of the roadway, hitting the guardrail.

The Jeep continued to travel in the northbound lane, striking the dump truck’s trailer. It later crossed back onto the southbound lanes but began to roll on its top, explained Woods.

The sheriff’s office says the 20-year-old driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Mack truck driver was not injured.

According to Woods, the 20-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

