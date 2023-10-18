Contests
Cincinnati fire lieutenant acquitted of charges in assault, obstruction trial

Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant has been acquitted of all charges in his trial.

Brandon Freeman, 53, was found not guilty on charges of assault and obstructing official business, his attorney, Clyde Bennett, tells FOX19 NOW.

Freeman was arrested in February and he later pleaded not guilty.

A woman told police Freeman grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall on Feb. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Freeman was also accused of cleaning up the blood from the incident to block police from conducting a full investigation, another criminal complaint states.

He has been on desk duty.

