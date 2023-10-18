Cincinnati police officers recognized by US District Attorney

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five officers with the Cincinnati Police Department were honored today at the the US District Courthouse for their bravery during an incident in July.

They received the Kaia Grant Badge of Bravery and Sacrifice Award, named after a Springdale police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2020.

