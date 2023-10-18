Driver’s BAC was 3x legal limit when he crashed Tuesday in Goshen, police say

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was arrested Tuesday after police said his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when he crashed.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Goshen, walked away uninjured after driving his car into a utility pole on Woodville Pike just before Woodville Drive, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.

Police said his BAC was .287 and has three prior OVI convictions.

He was arrested for OVI and driving with a suspended license, police wrote on Facebook.

