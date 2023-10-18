Contests
Driver’s BAC was 3x legal limit when he crashed Tuesday in Goshen, police say

The driver hit a utility pole on Woodville Pike just before Woodville Drive, according to the...
The driver hit a utility pole on Woodville Pike just before Woodville Drive, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.(Goshen Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was arrested Tuesday after police said his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when he crashed.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Goshen, walked away uninjured after driving his car into a utility pole on Woodville Pike just before Woodville Drive, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.

Police said his BAC was .287 and has three prior OVI convictions.

He was arrested for OVI and driving with a suspended license, police wrote on Facebook.

