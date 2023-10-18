Family dispute escalates into shooting near Cincinnati convention center
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family dispute escalated into a shooting in downtown Cincinnati overnight, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to Central Avenue near the Duke Energy Convention Center around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
They said they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he is expected to recover.
No arrests were announced.
