Former UC Health doctor charged with voyeurism, sexual imposition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former University of Cincinnati doctor is facing charges for voyeurism and sexual imposition after losing his license in February and later revoked in July.

Rudel Saunders lost his medical license with the Ohio Medical Board earlier this year after he allegedly invited five patients to his home where he performed ultrasounds on their genitals in his bedroom and recorded the exams without the patients’ consent.

Those same allegations recently resurfaced and Saunders now faces criminal charges.

“What is at stake now is his liberty. He’s facing misdemeanor charges including jail time,” said Clyde Bennett II, Saunders’ attorney.

The state medical board says it found several instances over the last year where the former doctor allegedly invited patients into his apartment to perform ultrasounds on their testicles and other body parts. But Bennett denies these accusations.

“These were encounters with friends. Dr. Saunders was a friend of each alleged victim in this case. Each alleged victim agreed to allow Dr. Saunders to perform ultrasounds. This was consensual,” explained Bennett.

Saunders is also accused of video taping the exams without the patients knowing.

“I’m denying that he filmed them for sexual gratification and I’m also denying that it was done surreptitiously, without their knowledge. They knew what was going on. They consented to it.”

Prior to Saunders having his license revoked, an administrative hearing was held with testimony from the victims, and Bennett says he was there.

“I know what the witnesses are going to say - the alleged victims - I know what they’re testimony is going to be. I’ve cross examined some of them. I’ve looked at the videos. This is a false charge. All of the charges are false against Dr. Saunders,” he said.

The suspect’s attorney says they are going to fight these criminal charges in court.

“We’re going to put eight people in the box and we’re going to try this case and he’s going to be acquitted because the factual allegations are false and I don’t like that and something needs to be done to stop this train wreck that’s coming towards Dr. Saunders and this horror that he’s experiencing as a result of these false charges,” Bennett said.

Saunders is appealing the state medical board’s decision to revoke his medical license, Bennett added.

Court records show he will be back in court on Nov. 2.

