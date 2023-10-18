Contests
Four survive Carthage train crash ‘miracle’ after car dragged 1,000 feet

'Miracle on the Tracks' after four survive train crash
By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials with the Cincinnati Fire Department called it a miracle after a train hit a car with four people inside at a crossing in Carthage.

The four passengers escaped the crash with minor injuries, but residents are still concerned about safety at the crossing after the train dragged the car 1,000 feet.

The crossing is at the intersection of Dillard Street and Seymour Avenue in Carthage. Melinda Sadler, who lives nearby, said the crossing has been a danger for years.

“I don’t let my grandson go that way because of all the traffic stopped by the train,” Sadler said. “If you don’t hurry up and get in your car and get across the tracks, you won’t.”

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Flagler said there were three adults and a child in the car. The train pushed the car from the intersection to just west of Vine Street.

“Miraculously, everyone in the car suffered only minor injuries,” Flagler said. “There were three adults and one child in the car. They were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and we helped them through the woods to some ambulances nearby.”

Sadler said the busy train traffic makes driving over the crossing precarious. She recounted at least five crashes at the crossing and is hoping city leaders install more safety measures.

“I’ve been expecting something like that to happen,” Sadler said. “These trains here, when one is off the track, it’s not long until another one is coming. They’re like back-to-back.”

Flagler said the four passengers were transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

