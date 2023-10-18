Contests
Juvenile leads police on chase after displaying gun at NKY school, police say

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A juvenile is facing multiple charges after a car chase and a crash that started at Boone County High School, police say.

According to the Florence Police Department, the juvenile arrived at the school parking lot at around 2:50 p.m. after hours and was accused of displaying a handgun.

The suspect began driving off on westbound KY 18 in a silver Nissan Altima as police arrived at a high rate of speed. Law enforcement said the suspect was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of KY 18 and Ewing Boulevard. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and faces multiple charges including:

  • Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property
  • Possession of a handgun by a minor
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Menacing
  • Wanton endangerment
  • Assault
  • Possession of marijuana
  • No operator’s license
  • Failure of non-owner to maintain insurance.

The suspect was taken to the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center before being transferred to the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say there were no threats made by the juvenile and it appeared to be “an isolated incident.”

