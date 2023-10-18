Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Kia offers free anti-theft software upgrade for Tri-State vehicle owners

Kia car owners can get anti-theft software for free this October.
Kia car owners can get anti-theft software for free this October.(FOX5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Kia America is working with Greater Cincinnati law enforcement agencies to provide Kia owners with a mobile software upgrade in response to the uptick in car thefts.

On Oct. 20, 21, and 22, Kia owners can bring their vehicles to the Cincinnati Premium Outlets for a complimentary installment of Kia’s free anti-theft software upgrade which is designed to make it more difficult for criminals to steal.

The new software has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles across the nation.

Kia owners can confirm their eligibility for the upgrade or order a steering wheel lock through this website.

The mobile clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day of the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared...
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say
Cor'danyen Mitchell
New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found
A Tri-State mom is hoping to find a kidney donor for her son who is struggling with a rare...
Mom using billboards to find kidney donor for son

Latest News

Brandon Freeman
Cincinnati fire lieutenant acquitted of charges in assault, obstruction trial
Rain returns Thursday
2024 Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stopped in West Chester Township for part of...
The ‘Independence Tour’: RFK Jr.’s 2024 Presidential campaign comes to West Chester
Jose Luis Lopez-Hernandez, 50, of Covington, is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky,...
NKY pastor charged with sexual abuse arrested in California, police say