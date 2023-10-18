Kia offers free anti-theft software upgrade for Tri-State vehicle owners

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Kia America is working with Greater Cincinnati law enforcement agencies to provide Kia owners with a mobile software upgrade in response to the uptick in car thefts.

On Oct. 20, 21, and 22, Kia owners can bring their vehicles to the Cincinnati Premium Outlets for a complimentary installment of Kia’s free anti-theft software upgrade which is designed to make it more difficult for criminals to steal.

The new software has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles across the nation.

Kia owners can confirm their eligibility for the upgrade or order a steering wheel lock through this website.

The mobile clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day of the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.