Kidney exchange program gives Sharonville man a new lease on life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman’s desire to help others was made possible after she was able to donate a kidney through the National Kidney Registry..

Shauna Dunlevy, of Cold Spring in Campbell County, joined the National Kidney Registry when she wasn’t a direct match for another person. She and others on the exchange have helped save lives.

“It’s something that the world needs,” Dunlevy said. “We have so much negativity and so much bad stuff. This is a story that makes you feel good and maybe can inspire.”

Adam Hoffman was diagnosed with kidney disease in his 20s. For the past year, he has been doing dialysis for 9 hours every single day.

“I had a hard time envisioning the future because you don’t know how things are gonna go,” Hoffman said. “Now for the first time, I am able to envision five, 10 years from now.”

In his early 50s, Hoffman is living a whole new life after receiving a new kidney five weeks ago thanks in part to Dunlevy.

“My faith had a lot to do with it,” Dunlevy said. “I just felt like God and The Holy Spirit were calling me. When I was declined for the teenager, I felt really disappointed. I don’t want this to be the end of the story.”

Dunlevy was not a direct donor for Hoffman. But she is part of linking 10 people together forever.

Despite Dunlevy’s husband growing up on the same street as Hoffman, Shauna never met Hoffman until July. She first tried to donate her kidney to another person earlier in the year but it didn’t work out.

Instead of giving up, Dunlevy kept looking for another opportunity to help. That’s when she heard about Hoffman’s need for a kidney.

Through the help of Christ Hospital and the National Kidney Registry, five donors and five recipients were matched through what is called a kidney exchange program. None of those donations were directly matched. In other words, it took all ten people to make this a success.

“That’s part of the reason we use the National Kidney Registry because NKR helps facilitate everything,” says Transplant Recipient Coordinator Emilee Rapien.

Breanna Bronson is the Living Donor Coordinator. She is in charge of working with NKR to organize everything from how the chain will work to how they will transport the live kidneys.

“It is stressful but the outcome is awesome,” Bronson said.

Hoffman’s kidney came from Utah. Dunlevy’s kidney went to someone in California. Hoffman said his kidney is still on a West Coast schedule.

“The kidney came from Utah,” Hoffman said. “The first week or two I was up in the middle of the night several times. So the schedules shifted a little bit and they said it will take a couple of months to rebalance the schedule.”

Dunlevy is back to her favorite hobby of running and Hoffman is still adjusting to what life is like without kidney disease.

“I have so much more time back,” Hoffman said. “Emotionally and psychologically I’m much more balanced because I’m not stressed from being hooked up to the [dialysis] machine every night and my energy level is much improved.”

Hoffman writes a blog detailing his journey. It has information about the kidney exchange program and how to get involved.

