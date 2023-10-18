Man charged with arson in Kennedy Heights fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 45-year-old man is under arrest after authorities say he purposely set his own residence on fire in Kennedy Heights.

Damon Croft, 45, is held on $30,000 cash bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is set to face a judge Wednesday on charges of misconduct at an emergency and arson.

Cincinnati police took Croft into custody at the scene of the fire early Monday.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the living room of the Pace Avenue home, according to fire crews on scene.

They said they quickly knocked down the blaze and determined all three stories were clear as well as the basement.

They set the damage to the home at $15,000.

No one was hurt, they told FOX19 NOW at the scene.

Two people were displaced in a fire on Pace Avenue in Kennedy Heights early Monday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. (FOX19 NOW)

