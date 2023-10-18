Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man charged with arson in Kennedy Heights fire

The home sustained $15,000 worth of damages.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 45-year-old man is under arrest after authorities say he purposely set his own residence on fire in Kennedy Heights.

Damon Croft, 45, is held on $30,000 cash bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is set to face a judge Wednesday on charges of misconduct at an emergency and arson.

Cincinnati police took Croft into custody at the scene of the fire early Monday.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the living room of the Pace Avenue home, according to fire crews on scene.

They said they quickly knocked down the blaze and determined all three stories were clear as well as the basement.

They set the damage to the home at $15,000.

No one was hurt, they told FOX19 NOW at the scene.

Two people were displaced in a fire on Pace Avenue in Kennedy Heights early Monday, according...
Two people were displaced in a fire on Pace Avenue in Kennedy Heights early Monday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(FOX19 NOW)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared...
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say
Cor'danyen Mitchell
New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found
A Tri-State mom is hoping to find a kidney donor for her son who is struggling with a rare...
Mom using billboards to find kidney donor for son

Latest News

A family dispute escalated into a shooting in downtown Cincinnati overnight, according to...
Family dispute escalates into shooting near Cincinnati convention center
A man is dead in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say.
Man shot dead in Westwood
Tri-State veterans and their guardians are traveling to Washington D. C. Tuesday for the final...
A Salute to Heroes: Final Honor Flight of 2023 takes veterans to see memorials in Washington D.C.
Four survive Carthage 'miracle' after train drags car 1,000 feet
Four survive Carthage train crash ‘miracle’ after car dragged 1,000 feet