Man killed after fatal shooting in Westwood

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in Westwood on Tuesday, according to law enforcement.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Ferncrest Court.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man who was shot dead in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

