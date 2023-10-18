Man killed after fatal shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in Westwood on Tuesday, according to law enforcement.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Ferncrest Court.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man who was shot dead in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

