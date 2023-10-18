Contests
Man identified in Westwood fatal shooting, coroner says

A man is dead in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say.
A man is dead in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say.(Staff photo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who was fatally shot in Westwood Tuesday has been identified.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Baaron Brown from Bond Hill.

Cincinnati police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Ferncrest Court.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man who was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made overnight while homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

