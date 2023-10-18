Man identified in Westwood fatal shooting, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who was fatally shot in Westwood Tuesday has been identified.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Baaron Brown from Bond Hill.

Cincinnati police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Ferncrest Court.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man who was shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made overnight while homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

