Man sentenced for groping teen, women at stores in Hamilton County

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on Wednesday for groping a teenager shopping at the Kroger in Delhi Township.

Malik Rahab was convicted of four counts of sexual imposition, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

In September, Rahab was arrested after Delhi Township police said he walked behind a 15-year-old girl and groped her buttocks at the Delhi Kroger. He was caught on camera and Delhi detectives were able to identify him.

Investigators also said he did the same thing to three separate victims at the Hobby Lobby in Western Hills.

A judge sentenced Rahab to the maximum sentence of 180 days in jail.

He also has to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

