Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man sentenced for groping teen, women at stores in Hamilton County

Malik Rahab was convicted of four counts of sexual imposition, according to the Hamilton County...
Malik Rahab was convicted of four counts of sexual imposition, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.(Delhi Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on Wednesday for groping a teenager shopping at the Kroger in Delhi Township.

Malik Rahab was convicted of four counts of sexual imposition, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

In September, Rahab was arrested after Delhi Township police said he walked behind a 15-year-old girl and groped her buttocks at the Delhi Kroger. He was caught on camera and Delhi detectives were able to identify him.

Investigators also said he did the same thing to three separate victims at the Hobby Lobby in Western Hills.

A judge sentenced Rahab to the maximum sentence of 180 days in jail.

He also has to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared...
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say
Cor'danyen Mitchell
New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man dies in crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says

Latest News

The new Roman-style pizzeria Razzo opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.
New Pendleton Italian wine bar, pizzeria opens its doors to the public
A simple act of kindness eventually evolved into the Wounded Warrior Project, whose mission is...
Tri-State veterans giving back through Wounded Warrior Project
Groundbreaking for new affordable senior housing
Groundbreaking for new affordable senior housing
Kia car owners can get anti-theft software for free this October.
Kia offers free anti-theft software upgrade for Tri-State vehicle owners