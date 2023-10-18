Contests
McDonald’s worker completes ‘promise’ to mom by earning college degree

McDonald's employee, Joshua Winters, earned his bachelor’s degree thanks to getting some help from the company. (Source: KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A McDonald’s employee in Texas earned his bachelor’s degree in just a year and a half thanks to some hard work and assistance from the company.

Joshua Winters, a supervisor at a College Station-area McDonald’s, officially received his degree in business administration this week at a graduation party that was held in his honor.

Winters said he is grateful to McDonald’s for not only paying for his classes but also allowing him to complete a promise he made to his mom.

“I completed a promise I made to my mother a long time ago. That’s the meaning,” he said. “Because I told her when I dropped out the first time I would go back.”

The McDonald’s franchise owner, Jeanie Smith, said the company’s college program can help all employees earn a degree or help them get scholarships.

“It is all completely free to them. They can work at their own pace. They do it while they’re continuing to work for us and they earn their degree and can move on from there,” Smith said.

Winters is the first graduate from Smith’s College Station location. She said she is looking forward to other employees also taking advantage of the program.

“It’s very gratifying. I’m so proud of them because they do have an opportunity that many of them might not have had otherwise,” Smith said.

More information about the Archways to Opportunity can be found online.

