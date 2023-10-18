ODOT: SR-128 shut down in both directions due to crash

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash on State Route 128 northbound shut down the highway in both directions beyond Singletree Road in Whitewater Township.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m.

SR-128 is still closed.

Injuries are unknown at this point.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.