Patchy fog, chilly morning with a dry and mild Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday morning starts off chilly with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The kids will definitely need a coat at the bus stop. Additionally, areas of patchy fog have developed along river valleys and will cause reduced visibility at times; so add a few extra minutes to your morning commute.

The coats in the morning will be quickly shed as per usual this time of year in the tri-state as Wednesday afternoon will be seasonably warm and sunny as high temps reach the mid-to-upper 60s.

Clouds increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a cold front that will cool things down going into the weekend. The Thursday morning commute will be mainly dry, though we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers later in the morning.

The day won’t be a complete washout; however much of Thursday will be breezy as wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour at times.

Scattered showers will develop ahead of the cold front and arrive mainly after 3 p.m. and continue through the overnight hours as the front passes through. Total rainfall amounts Thursday through early Friday morning will be between 0.25″ to 0.50″ for most. There will be some areas of moderate rain at times, which means some locally higher amounts are possible.

Behind the cold front, Friday and Saturday will have more clouds than sun along with isolated showers possible with wrap-around moisture from the low pressure. It’ll be even drier both days compared to Thursday, so no need to cancel outdoor plans; though you’ll want to have rain gear nearby and you won’t have to use it long.

From Sunday morning through Tuesday morning, areas of patchy frost will be on the table for much of the tri-state with morning lows in the 30s and low 40s but will be followed with sunshine and highs in the 50s Sunday, low 60s Monday and mid 60s by Tuesday.

