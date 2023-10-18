CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sunshine today has been a welcome change from the gloomy weather lately. However, it will be short lived. Enjoy the dry weather for the remainder of the day today before rain returns Thursday. There is a chance for light rain in the morning but a better chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s still ahead of the cold front. However, winds will be breezy at times Thursday which will make it fell cooler.

Friday will be wet at times too with highs in the 60s.

The weekend will be a mixed bag but there will be a chance to enjoy outdoor activities. Saturday there is still a chance for lingering showers. Sunday will be dry but chilly with highs in the 50s.

Next week will feature warmer and dry weather with highs near 70 by the middle of the week. We do expect the chance for a more widespread frost possible Monday morning.

