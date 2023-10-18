SR-128 shut down in both directions due to fatal crash, officials say

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash on State Route 128 northbound that shut down the highway in both directions is now fatal, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says they were called to come to 5938 Hamilton Cleves Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for a fatal crash.

According to FOX19 NOW crews at the scene, the crash was between a gravel truck with a trailer on it and a car.

The wreck shut down the highway in both directions beyond Singletree Road in Whitewater Township, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash at this time.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.

