Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

SR-128 shut down in both directions due to fatal crash, officials say

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash on State Route 128 northbound that shut down the highway in both directions is now fatal, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says they were called to come to 5938 Hamilton Cleves Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for a fatal crash.

According to FOX19 NOW crews at the scene, the crash was between a gravel truck with a trailer on it and a car.

The wreck shut down the highway in both directions beyond Singletree Road in Whitewater Township, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash at this time.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared...
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say
Cor'danyen Mitchell
New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found
A Tri-State mom is hoping to find a kidney donor for her son who is struggling with a rare...
Mom using billboards to find kidney donor for son

Latest News

The top costume themes in the Greater Cincinnati Area as of Oct. 13 are Barbie, renaissance,...
The origins of Halloween, celebrating in Greater Cincinnati
A man is dead in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say.
Man identified in Westwood fatal shooting, coroner says
The new solar array will help save Lebanon residents and businesses millions over the years.
Lebanon ‘takes advantage’ of renewable energy, invests millions into solar arrays
UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Former UC Health doctor charged with voyeurism, sexual imposition