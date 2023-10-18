Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Students raising money for non-profit training service dogs

Students raising money for non-profit training service dogs
Students raising money for non-profit training service dogs
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State students are raising money to help a non-profit that trains puppies to become service dogs.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story. You can learn more about Circle Tail, here.

Some Tri-State students are raising money to help a non-profit that trains puppies to become service dogs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
Tatiana Maldonado, 24, and Jolman David Perez, 33, were found dead inside their shared...
2 dead in Butler County murder-suicide, police say
Crystal Mara, 42, of Addyston is being held in Hamilton County jail on multiple counts of...
Woman admits to stealing credit cards and checks, police say
Cor'danyen Mitchell
New details about traffic stop where sheriff’s stolen gun was found
A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man dies in crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says

Latest News

Law enforcement, community awards ceremony recognizes Tri-State officers
Cincinnati police officers recognized by US District Attorney
John Snyder II and Katherine Snyder purposely caused the blunt-force trauma death of 8-year-old...
Children’s doctor takes stand in trial for Springfield Township couple charged in son’s death
Malik Rahab was convicted of four counts of sexual imposition, according to the Hamilton County...
Man sentenced for groping teen, women at stores in Hamilton County
The new Roman-style pizzeria Razzo opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.
New Pendleton Italian wine bar, pizzeria opens its doors to the public
A simple act of kindness eventually evolved into the Wounded Warrior Project, whose mission is...
Tri-State veterans giving back through Wounded Warrior Project