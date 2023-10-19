19 for a Cure: Genetic testing to catch health problems before they happen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some women inherit changes or (mutations) in certain genes that increase their risk of breast cancer.
In this 19 For a Cure, Dan Wells has more on how genetic testing can be done right here in the Tri-State to look for any possible health issues before they begin.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.