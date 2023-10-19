19 For a Cure: Precision medicine used in breast cancer treatments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No two people are the same, so the care a person needs should be personalized.

In this 19 For a Cure, Dan Wells takes a look at precision medicine during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.