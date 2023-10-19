Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

19 For a Cure: Precision medicine used in breast cancer treatments

No two people are the same, so the care a person needs should be personalized.
By Dan Wells
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No two people are the same, so the care a person needs should be personalized.

In this 19 For a Cure, Dan Wells takes a look at precision medicine during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
20-year-old Cleves man dies in crash that shut down the highway, spokeswoman says
A fatal crash closed Interstate 74 for hours overnight in Green Township.
Driver killed in crash that closed I-74 for hours overnight
Win.IT America, Inc.'s Hebron, Kentucky location had one child work a forklift while the other...
Kids as young as 11 found working inside NKY warehouse, feds say
A man is dead in a Westwood shooting Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say.
Man identified in Westwood fatal shooting, coroner says
A family dispute escalated into a shooting in downtown Cincinnati overnight, according to...
Family dispute escalates into shooting near Cincinnati convention center

Latest News

Precision medicine used in breast cancer treatments
19 For a Cure: Precision medicine used in breast cancer treatments
19 for a Cure: Genetic testing to catch health problems before they happen
19 for a Cure: Genetic testing to catch health problems before they happen
19 for a Cure: Genetic testing to catch health problems before they happen
19 for a Cure: Genetic testing to catch health problems before they happen
TriHealth shows us the latest technologies and innovations in heart care
19 for a Cure: Latest technologies and innovations in heart care