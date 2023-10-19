Contests
20-year-old Cleves man identified after fatal Whitewater Township crash

A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old Cleves man has been identified after he was killed early Wednesday in a Whitewater Township crash.

Derrick Davidson, 20, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the driver who died in the two-vehicle crash in the 5900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday for a crash involving a Jeep and Mack dump truck with a trailer attached.

According to the sheriff’s media spokeswoman Kyla Woods, the Mack truck was traveling north and the Jeep, driven by Davidson, was going south on Hamilton Cleves when the vehicle went left of center.

Woods says the two vehicles collided and the truck went off the right side of the roadway, hitting the guardrail.

The Jeep continued to travel in the northbound lane, hitting the dump truck’s trailer. It later crossed back onto the southbound lanes but began to roll on its top, explained Woods.

The sheriff’s office says the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Mack truck driver was not injured.

According to Woods, Davidson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

A 20-year-old is dead after a crash between a Jeep and a Mack truck occurred Wednesday morning...
