Breezy with scattered showers Thursday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon and evening will see scattered light showers for most in the tri-state with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. In addition, it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Areas of moderate showers will develop closer to sunset and continue into the overnight hours; especially for areas along and east of I-71. After 3 a.m., periods of light showers will be possible for all of the tri-state and linger into Friday morning and leave wet roads for the morning commute.

Total rainfall amounts from Thursday through Friday morning will generally be around a quarter of an inch, but for areas that see moderate rain (areas to the east) will see closer to a half of an inch of rain.

Friday will be a breezy and cloudy day with gusts up to 30 miles per hour with scattered showers in the morning becoming less numerous in the afternoon. Though we can’t rule out a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, drier air will move in and keep highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. High school football games should be dry for most, but winds will be an issue for kickers and quarterbacks for the start of the game.

Saturday is blustery with a mix of sun and clouds as wind gusts will be a tad higher than Friday. Saturday may also see a few isolated showers, but these showers won’t be long-lasting if they develop. Regardless, it’s a good idea to have the rain gear nearby if you have outdoor plans during the day. Saturday evening should be drier for the FC Cincinnati game but still breezy.

Chilly air arrives Sunday with sunshine that won’t be of much help. Northwest winds that’ll be gusty at times will keep afternoon highs in the mid 50s. This will set up for a cold Sunday night with clear skies and winds calming down. This will likely cause widespread frost development with a couple of spots being near freezing. We’ll continue to monitor this and give you the latest updates as they become available.

Next week starts off dry and cool, but quickly warms up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 70s with clouds moving in. Shower chances increase Thursday into next weekend with temperatures near normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.