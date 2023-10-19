Cincinnati CARE services takes in more than 100 animals in less than a week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE said it is handling a record influx of animals.

More than 100 animals have been taken in by the shelter since last Friday, putting it near capacity. In October, the shelter has taken in 322 homeless animals.

Staff at the shelter said there isn’t one overriding reason for the major influx of animals, but said a lack of available housing that allows pets is part of the reason.

“We’re getting really, really close to the brim kind of moment, where we are completely full with nowhere to go,” Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson said. “There’s no real rhyme or reason for it, but a big factor overall is a lack of affordable pet-friendly housing.”

According to Anderson, the areas with the highest intake of animals are Colerain, Westwood, Price Hill and the West Side. He said regardless of the numbers at the shelter, it’s not supposed to be a long-term home for any animal.

He said people could help the shelter by checking with neighbors to see if they find a missing dog. He said it’s most likely a dog that lives in the neighborhood and lives nearby.

