Cincinnati mayor’s re-election campaign treasurer has same role for railway sale campaign: docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The campaign to re-elect Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval shares the same treasurer with a campaign to sell the city’s railroad to Norfolk Southern Corp., election records show.

Political consultant Jens Sutmoller became treasurer of “Friends of Aftab Pureval” in January 2022 and also filed a treasurer designation on July 14 as the treasurer for the ballot issue political action committee (PAC) for “Build Cincinnati’s Future,” according to records at the Hamilton County Board of Elections obtained by FOX19 NOW.

The railway sale campaign uses the name “Building Cincinnati’s Future” on its website.

The mayor, who is up for re-election in two years, also is now appearing in daily television commercials paid for by the political action committee for “Building Cincinnati’s Future.”

While it is not illegal to share the same treasurer, Cincinnati’s municipal code restricts a mayor’s involvement in ballot issue campaigns, according to a copy of it on the city’s website:

“Resources of the mayor’s office shall not be used to support or oppose either the placement of an initiative or referendum issue on the ballot or the passage of the ballot issue. This provision does not prohibit research on the subject matter of a ballot issue, endorsement of a position on the issue, the creation of informational materials or similar efforts by the mayor or his or her staff provided that such efforts do not directly advocate for or against placement on the ballot or passage of the ballot issue.”

Chapter 119 of the municipal code prohibits “acceptance of campaign contributions from persons with a financial interest in city business.”

It also says: “Campaign means the mayor, each member of council, and their agents, including their campaign committees and associated political action committees.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to both the mayor and his spokesman for comment, a spokeswoman for the city of Cincinnati, and Sutmoller.

We will update this story once we hear back.

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Christopher Smitherman, who has been considering challenging Pureval for mayor, tells FOX19 NOW that while it’s legal for the mayor to have the same treasurer on his re-election campaign as the railway sale campaign, “it is absolutely unethical.”

“The mayor is seeking re-election in two years and he is receiving an in-kind contribution from Norfolk Southern with all this free advertising.”

