Cincinnati police officer makes surprising donation to help kids in the community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local police officer is going above and beyond for her community as she works to make sure every kid has a costume this Halloween.

As Director of Communication at Findlay Market, Kelly Lanser is in charge of the annual Findlay Market Costume and Candy Drive.

During this year’s drive, Lanser says Cincinnati Police Officer Amanda Johnson made a surprising donation.

“We have never, ever, ever had hand-made donations, let alone 50, especially from a police officer who gives so much to our community already,” Lanser told FOX19 NOW. “She and her mom spent hours and hours making these skirts and these capes and they collected accessories to go with them all for our community.”

In addition to making 50 costumes alongside her mother’s helping hand, Officer Johnson also created costume donation boxes in her neighborhood and at her station.

“She got some amazing costumes. A lot of these are brand new costumes that a kid will be able to enjoy on Halloween,” exclaimed Lanser. “Last year, since we went through about 300 costumes in less than two hours we knew we needed at least that many this year and we’re aiming for 500 costumes.”

The Findlay Market director says Johnson’s donations will help the team reach their goal this year as they are already more than halfway there.

Findlay Market’s Halloween Costume and Candy Drive not only caters to children but also to parents who may struggle with buying costumes for their kids.

“As a mother that’s amazing. It’s a weight lifted off of our shoulders,” said Arionne Moody, a local parent.

While Moody says she will not be picking out any donated costumes for her daughter this year, she is considering donating costumes just like another mother, Ariana Siereveld, who has two children.

“I have little kids, and nothing fits for very long so I had gently used costumes - it seemed like a natural way to help the community and clean up the dress-up bin,” Siereveld explained.

The costume and candy drive runs from now until Oct. 25.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.